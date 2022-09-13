The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 290 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GYM. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of LON:GYM opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.71) on Monday. The Gym Group has a one year low of GBX 134.20 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 307 ($3.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £251.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81.

In other news, insider Richard Stables acquired 35,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($61,321.89).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

