Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FITB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.47.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.52 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 205,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 153,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,011,000 after buying an additional 208,997 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.