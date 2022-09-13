CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $78.44 on Monday. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

