Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $24.98 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $741.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 264,819 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,056,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,073,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 146.6% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 63.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

