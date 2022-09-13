Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.92.
Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $24.98 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $741.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 264,819 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,056,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,073,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 146.6% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 63.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
