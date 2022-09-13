Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ CELU opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.20. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

