Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 83 at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Mutual Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 55.08 ($0.67) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.88. The stock has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 550.00. Old Mutual has a 52-week low of GBX 50.50 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.70 ($1.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Old Mutual’s payout ratio is presently 775.11%.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.