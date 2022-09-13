Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $440.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $480.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $487.58.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $396.36 on Monday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.10 and its 200 day moving average is $411.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.