Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $440.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $480.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $487.58.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $396.36 on Monday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.10 and its 200 day moving average is $411.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Adobe
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.