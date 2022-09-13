B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

TSE BTO opened at C$4.62 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.84 and a 12 month high of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.00.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.462987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$35,319.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,481,571.60.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.