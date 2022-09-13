Critical Analysis: Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) and Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Western New England Bancorp and Security Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Security Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Security Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.7% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Security Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Security Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $92.41 million 2.07 $23.70 million $1.04 8.25 Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Security Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 24.85% 10.55% 0.91% Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Security Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial construction, working capital, equipment financing and term, home equity, and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management, overdraft and safe deposit facility, and night deposit services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 25 banking offices, 23 free-standing ATMs, and 35 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Huntington, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Bloomfield, Enfield, Granby, and West Hartford, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

About Security Bancorp

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit; residential real estate loans; and acquisition and development loans. In addition, the company provides financial services that include individual retirement accounts; mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; transfers; fixed, variable, indexed, and immediate annuities; life insurance; college planning; and bill payment products and services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

