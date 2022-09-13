Brokerages Set EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target at $31.94

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.94.
Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $21.17 on Thursday. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1,058.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EngageSmart by 17.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
