Brokerages Set EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target at $31.94

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.94.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $21.17 on Thursday. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1,058.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EngageSmart by 17.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

