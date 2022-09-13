Comparing Kidpik (PIK) & Its Peers

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kidpik to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kidpik and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million -$5.95 million -2.32 Kidpik Competitors $15.37 billion $804.73 million -6.20

Kidpik’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik. Kidpik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidpik Competitors 167 1020 3303 46 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kidpik and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 48.44%. Given Kidpik’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kidpik has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kidpik and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98% Kidpik Competitors -12.32% 318.47% -7.66%

Summary

Kidpik competitors beat Kidpik on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

