Brokerages Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Price Target at GBX 632.86

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 632.86 ($7.65).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EZJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) price target on easyJet in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.73) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 359.70 ($4.35) on Thursday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 338.25 ($4.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 821.56 ($9.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 378.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 460.04.

In other news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($12,021.54). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,021.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

