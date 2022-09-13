Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Target Price at $100.00

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

