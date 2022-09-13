Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.



Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

