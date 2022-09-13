Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Asana Price Performance

Asana stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Asana has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in Asana by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

