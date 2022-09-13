WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,210 ($14.62).

WPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.06) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 795 ($9.61) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 804.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 901.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.18. WPP has a one year low of GBX 719.60 ($8.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.73%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.