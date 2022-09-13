Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Given New C$10.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 1.9 %

OTC:AYASF opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

