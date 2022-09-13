Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Mizuho

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.38.

AEE opened at $95.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.66. Ameren has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of Ameren by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 460,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after acquiring an additional 96,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ameren by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,080 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

