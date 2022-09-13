Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of CPXGF opened at $7.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.