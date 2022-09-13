H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.67.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

HNNMY stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.26.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

