M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&G from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&G from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.14.

M&G Stock Performance

MGPUF stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. M&G has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

