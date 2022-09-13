Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to C$88.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLMAF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price target on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.05.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $60.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $64.21.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.