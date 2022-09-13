Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Given New GBX 1,750 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Energean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
Energean Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EERGF opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. Energean has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
About Energean
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.
