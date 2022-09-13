Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NARI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Stock Up 5.8 %

NARI opened at $81.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.93. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $453,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,114.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $2,159,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,899 shares in the company, valued at $39,515,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $453,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,114.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,704 shares of company stock worth $11,569,361. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.