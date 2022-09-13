Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Increased to €116.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.37.
Shares of HEINY stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $59.35.
Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
