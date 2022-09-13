Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Increased to €116.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.37.

Heineken Price Performance

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $59.35.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

Heineken Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.1973 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

