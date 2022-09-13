IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 45 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
IQE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.43 on Monday. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.
IQE Company Profile
