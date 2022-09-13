The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.32

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $4.39. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 7,907 shares traded.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 2.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
Featured Articles
