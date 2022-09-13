The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.32

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $4.39. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 7,907 shares traded.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 91,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 576,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

