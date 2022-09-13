Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

CB opened at $196.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 788.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $867,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 40.9% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Chubb by 136.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

