Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

