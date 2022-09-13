Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI opened at C$149.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.09 billion and a PE ratio of 100.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$143.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$134.54. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$119.23 and a twelve month high of C$156.62.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.3194185 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Thomson Reuters

In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.54, for a total value of C$51,290.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$163,250.02. In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,938.20. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.54, for a total transaction of C$51,290.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at C$163,250.02.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

