Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TRI opened at C$149.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.09 billion and a PE ratio of 100.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$143.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$134.54. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$119.23 and a twelve month high of C$156.62.
Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.3194185 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
