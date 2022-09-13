Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of OSH opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $54.14.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 586,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,551. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 586,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,551. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 100,729 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $3,070,219.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,193,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,370,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,248,523 shares of company stock worth $206,854,025. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Oak Street Health by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 122,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

