Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$84.00.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at C$58.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.34. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0251298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.