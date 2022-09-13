thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.70

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $6.37. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 36,800 shares trading hands.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

