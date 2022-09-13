thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.70

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $6.37. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 36,800 shares trading hands.
thyssenkrupp Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 7.14%.
About thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on thyssenkrupp (TYEKF)
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.