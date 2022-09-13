Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.40

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and traded as high as $63.20. Trend Micro shares last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 15,251 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Trend Micro Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
