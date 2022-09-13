Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.40

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and traded as high as $63.20. Trend Micro shares last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 15,251 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.