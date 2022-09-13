Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.43

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and traded as high as $18.05. Sekisui House shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 55,270 shares trading hands.

Sekisui House Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63.

About Sekisui House

(Get Rating)

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.