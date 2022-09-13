Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $75.87

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.87 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 72.50 ($0.88). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.89), with a volume of 30,345 shares trading hands.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.39. The stock has a market cap of £330.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.