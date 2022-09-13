Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.61

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $5.40. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 468,268 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KODK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $440.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 124.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

