Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.99

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as low as $10.81. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 5,908 shares.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.