Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.
Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance
NYSE SRG opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $17.12.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 93.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Seritage Growth Properties
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile
Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.
