Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

NYSE SRG opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 93.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,885,000 after purchasing an additional 471,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 458.3% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

