Brokerages Set Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Target Price at $110.75

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

Several research firms recently commented on SWMAY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 106 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.45. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.65.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.