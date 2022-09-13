National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.77.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,548,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,693. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 406,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 481,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 245,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 168,413 shares during the period.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

