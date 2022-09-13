Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WY opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.



