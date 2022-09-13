Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Luxfer Stock Up 2.4 %

LXFR stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $452.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Luxfer

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,944.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Luxfer by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Luxfer by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Luxfer by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Luxfer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

