Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $77.33 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37.

Insider Activity

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,497,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 409.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

See Also

