Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PAA opened at $12.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 305.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 44,993 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $138,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

