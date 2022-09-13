B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 530.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 530.78 ($6.41).

BME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.80) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 577 ($6.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.74) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 363.20 ($4.39) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 336.50 ($4.07) and a one year high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 396.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 452.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

