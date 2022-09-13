Argan (NYSE:AGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.54. Argan has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $46.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Argan by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 114,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

