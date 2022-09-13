Head to Head Survey: AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo (publ) 7.90% 21.67% 6.11% Volcon -979.73% -428.98% -242.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo (publ) $43.40 billion 0.77 $3.82 billion $1.73 9.46 Volcon $450,000.00 144.99 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Volcon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AB Volvo (publ) and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo (publ) 0 4 1 0 2.20 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.88%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated and rigid haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, pavers, and compactors under the brand names of Volvo, and SDLG Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with NVIDIA and Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

