Contrasting monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) & Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for monday.com and Xunlei, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 1 10 0 2.91 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

monday.com presently has a consensus price target of $202.58, indicating a potential upside of 44.34%. Given monday.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe monday.com is more favorable than Xunlei.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $308.15 million 20.11 -$129.29 million ($3.87) -36.27 Xunlei $238.78 million 0.47 $1.19 million $0.08 20.75

This table compares monday.com and Xunlei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Xunlei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than monday.com. monday.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xunlei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.6% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -42.31% -25.09% -18.55% Xunlei 2.05% 1.94% 1.32%

Risk and Volatility

monday.com has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xunlei beats monday.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing and other internet value-added services. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

