Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given New GBX 830 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 960.63 ($11.61).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 807.50 ($9.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 827.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 819.54. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,825.00. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 716.54 ($8.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 960 ($11.60).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

